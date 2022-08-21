Breaking News
Delhi govt to issue phone number to opt-in for power subsidy, Sisodia chairs key meeting

Updated on: 21 August,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the power department, DISCOMs (power distribution companies) and other departments concerned on Saturday

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI


Delhiites will soon be able to give a missed call to register for the Delhi government's power subsidy. The Kejriwal government is set to issue a phone number to allow residents to opt-in for the power subsidy at ease. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the power department, DISCOMs (power distribution companies) and other departments concerned on Saturday.


The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting-in and opting-out of the power subsidy offered by the Delhi government. The Deputy CM instructed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process. During the meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will issue a power-subsidy phone line.

Sisodia stated, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government always strives to ensure that its services reach every citizen in Delhi. The Chief Minister had announced that the power subsidy would now be regulated on an opt-in basis. The Delhi Government is committed to simplifying access to governance and bringing new-age reforms in its services.''

Consumers will be able to drop a missed call on this phone line or send a Whatsapp on it to register their choice. Simultaneously, it was also concurred that all bills will carry QR codes from now on, which the consumers can scan to register their choice. The consumers will also have a walk-in option wherein they will be able to go to the DISCOM centre and register their choice for the subsidy.

Back in May, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

