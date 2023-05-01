Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Haj Committee chairperson meets Saudi Arabias ambassador over Haj preparations

Delhi Haj Committee chairperson meets Saudi Arabia's ambassador over Haj preparations

Updated on: 01 May,2023 08:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"Never before has such a big group of women Hajis have been to Haj from Delhi without a male accomplice,"

Delhi Haj Committee chairperson meets Saudi Arabia's ambassador over Haj preparations

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi Haj Committee chairperson meets Saudi Arabia's ambassador over Haj preparations
x
00:00

Delhi Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday met the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and requested him for better facilities for pilgrims going for Haj from the city.


A total of 2,540 people from Delhi will go for Haj this year, she said in a statement.



Jahan, a BJP leader, met Saudi Arabia's ambassador Saleh Eid Al Husseini and discussed with him issues related to pilgrims visiting the country for Haj this year, according to the statement.


The committee has approved 2,540 Hajis from Delhi that include a group of 39 women who will be going on the pilgrimage without any male accomplice, she said.

"Never before has such a big group of women Hajis have been to Haj from Delhi without a male accomplice," Jahan said.

Also read: Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides, check details

She said daily training sessions, including yoga exercise, for pilgrims are being held that will continue till May 9. A special training session for women Hajis will be held at the Haj House at Turkman Gate from Tuesday, she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
delhi new delhi news india India news national news saudi arabia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK