Delhi High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the 2022 UPSC exam

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, in the criminal case filed against her for allegedly engaging in cheating and fraudulently availing benefits under the OBC and disability quotas in the 2022 Civil Services Examination.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, while passing the order, stated that Khedkar’s plea for anticipatory bail had no merit. He remarked that a "strong prima facie case" had been established against the former probationer and that further investigation was necessary to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy. The judge emphasised that this was a "classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society."

As per PTI, the former probationer had applied for the UPSC Civil Services Examination by allegedly providing false information in her application, specifically regarding her eligibility for reservation benefits. Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting her status to avail benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas. The allegations against her involve not only misleading the examination authorities but also manipulating her attempts at the civil services exam by falsifying her identity.

The counsel representing Delhi Police, along with the complainant — the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) — opposed the anticipatory bail plea, asserting that Khedkar's actions warranted a thorough investigation. The UPSC’s legal team, led by senior advocates Naresh Kaushik and Vardhman Kaushik, also strongly contended that the case involved serious allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation and identity theft.

Khedkar has firmly denied all allegations against her, maintaining her innocence throughout the proceedings. The former IAS probationer claims that there has been a misunderstanding and that she has been unfairly targeted.

In July, the UPSC initiated several actions against Khedkar, which included filing a criminal case and notifying the relevant authorities. According to PTI reports, the Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR against Khedkar under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. These legal actions followed the UPSC’s investigation, which found evidence suggesting that Khedkar had falsely claimed to be eligible for certain reservations.