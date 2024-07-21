Puja Khedkar’s couldn’t be an isolated case

Trust in UPSC is breached; the commission must go beyond ‘accidental findings’ to dig out more such frauds and cleanse recruitment in elite civil services

Puja Khedkar, IAS probationer

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s alleged misdeeds were exposed only because she and her parents did not lay silent after she was appointed in the elite service. What would have been her case if she had conducted herself normally as others? What if her babu-turned-politician father Dilip hadn’t declared his/family’s income in an election affidavit? It was her and family’s misdemeanours that led some people in the civil society and ‘under public pressure’ administration to dig out more. The row had national ramifications and duly raised questions over the functioning of the Union Public Service Commission; the misuse of certain quotas in jobs and education was found; the authorities that issue certificates that qualify one to avail of such quotas were exposed; it strongly advocated a fool-proof verification against forgery/misuse at the entry level itself.

Several abnormalities came to the fore regarding Khedkar’s case. Against norms, she was posted in her home district (Pune, her address submission has been disputed), raising an accusation of being favoured by the powerful. As public and media uproar intensified, the UPSC and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had to act. The commission conducted an inquiry, filed an FIR against the trainee, and also patted itself for “ensuring the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of rules”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its notice, UPSC concluded, “She (Khedkar) fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name as well as that of her father and mother, her photograph/signature, email ID, mobile number and address”. Her certification of differently abled person is under investigation, and so is her admission to a private medical college where she did her MBBS degree.

Mass outrage

The Khedkar case has evoked strong reactions. Youth from across the country who aspire to get into the elite services such as IAS, IFS and IPS (and other services down the line) have protested. In Pune, the state’s civil services coaching hub, the candidates took to the streets to vent their anger against the system that had failed to detect such fraud at the entry-level. Serving and retired civil servants expressed strong words. Questions were raised over the functioning of the recruiters. The commission that had remained untainted till this revelation, joined the league of elite entrance exam conductors, who have been facing allegations of irregularity and paper leaks. Observers feel that Khedkar’s couldn’t be an isolated case and that the past needed to be dug out to find out similar frauds, and that the candidates’ trust in UPSC has been breached.]

Sample some reactions. Former chief of Niti Aayog and G20 sherpa, Amitabh Kant, posted on ‘X’ the other day, “Several cases of fraud through UPSC for entry to top civil services are being alleged. All such cases must be fully investigated and the sternest action taken. Selection on the basis of competence and integrity should never be compromised. I am in favour of SC/ST or OBC reservation. These reservations should continue, with creamy layer regulations being enforced. However, the existing reservations for the physically and mentally handicapped and the proposed 1 per cent reservation for the third gender for the top civil services need to be reviewed. They are being misused.”

It is widely alleged that the candidates have been misusing the Divyang/PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) quota of four per cent in the civil services. Disabilities such as hearing impairment, visual impairment, locomotor disabilities, autism, multiple disabilities and intellectual disability qualify for this reservation. Eligible candidates get more attempts to write the UPSC exams. As she was certified to avail the PwBD quota, Khedkar was allowed more attempts and subsequently recommended for IAS, despite her low ranking. The 24-year-old is accused of skipping UPSC’s mandatory medical verifications multiple times. And yet the UPSC cleared her for a training programme of the 2023 batch at the Mussoorie civic services academy. Part of her probation happened in Maharashtra, her allotted home state, where she would serve after confirmation, and superannuate as principal secretary and if lucky, as additional chief secretary. Her stint broke midway last week when her training was stopped, and she was recalled to the academy. In all likelihood, she is expected to get disqualified and sacked, but that won’t end the matter. Going by her statement, “judiciary will take its course”, Khedkar is most likely to appellate authority and courts.

Lastly, it is to be seen what the UPSC does regarding its proclamation that it had deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. “The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such a high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised,” it said in a statement about Khedkar. In this view, we assert that the UPSC and governments (state government and its public service commission included) go beyond this ‘accidental case’ and dig out more by working on similar complaints and suspicious candidatures (on probation and those confirmed). We wouldn’t have asked for it if there was an honest system to do due diligence and verification, right from districts to Delhi.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com