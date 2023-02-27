Breaking News
Delhi HC dismisses challenge to Agnipath scheme

Updated on: 27 February,2023 11:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.

Representation pic


The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, saying it was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.


A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said there was no reason to interfere with the scheme.



The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.


The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

