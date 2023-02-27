Breaking News
Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Updated on: 27 February,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.

Security on Monday morning was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here as the Aam Aadmi Party has called for a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case. A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.


Traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a 'black day' and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. 'In Delhi, we will stage a protest at BJP's national office at 12 noon,' he said. The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.



Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success. Police on Sunday had detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

