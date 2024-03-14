Breaking News
Delhi HC refuses to stay IT notice against Congress
Delhi HC refuses to stay IT notice against Congress

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.


A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said there was no reason to interfere with the ITAT’s March 8 order. The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department.


The Congress approached the high court after ITAT dismissed the party’s application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

