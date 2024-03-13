Breaking News
Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' are crucial issues country is facing: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Updated on: 13 March,2024 12:58 PM IST  |  Dhule
mid-day online correspondent |

Interacting with people at Dondaicha village in Dhule district of Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said conducting a caste census will be a historic and revolutionary step

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' are crucial issues country is facing: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment, inflation and "bhagidari" were crucial issues that the country was facing, and accused the Centre of diverting the attention of people from the real problems, reported news agency PTI.


Interacting with people at Dondaicha village in Dhule district of Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said conducting a caste census will be a historic and revolutionary step.


Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: 'Congress will carry out a caste census'


Gandhi and the Congress have been repeatedly assuring that if his party forms a government at the Centre, it would carry out a caste census.

"Economic and financial survey will be the next step and I will do it. Dalits, poor people from the general category, minorities and tribals will know where they stand. Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' (share) are crucial issues that the country is facing," he said, reported PTI.

Gandhi claimed that media, the Election Commission, bureaucracy, private hospitals, educational institutions have no representation from the poor from general category, Dalits, tribals or minorities.

He also said that Rs 16 lakh crore of rich people have been waived by the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: 'Why can't the government waive the dues of farmers?'

"So why can't the government waive the dues of farmers?" he asked, reported PTI.

The former Congress president claimed that 22 people in the country have the same amount of wealth as possessed by 70 crore people.

"Fifty per cent of the population has three per cent of the country's wealth while 22 people have more than 50 per cent wealth. Since you don't ask questions, your attention can easily be diverted," he said, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: 'Agniveers will not get martyr's status or pension'

Referring to the Centre's Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, he said Agniveers will not get martyr's status or pension.

"The Centre wants to divert the pension amount and the money spent on training soldiers to defence business of private companies," he alleged, reported PTI.

Gandhi's yatra entered Maharashtra on Tuesday in its last leg. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 17. 

(With inputs from PTI)

