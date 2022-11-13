×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Infant saved from sacrifice

Delhi: Infant saved from sacrifice

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said

Delhi: Infant saved from sacrifice

Representative Image


A 25-year-old woman was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly kidnapping an infant to sacrifice him to bring her dead father to life, police said on Saturday.


The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said. According to the police, the infant’s mother informed that the kidnapper met her in Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as a member of an NGO working for Jachcha-Bachcha care.



Also Read: Delhi's air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C


Shweta disclosed that her father had died in October. During the last rites, she came to know that human sacrifice of an infant of the same gender “could revive her father and bring him to life,” the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news new delhi india news delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK