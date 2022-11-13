Delhi: Infant saved from sacrifice

The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly kidnapping an infant to sacrifice him to bring her dead father to life, police said on Saturday.

The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said. According to the police, the infant’s mother informed that the kidnapper met her in Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as a member of an NGO working for Jachcha-Bachcha care.

Shweta disclosed that her father had died in October. During the last rites, she came to know that human sacrifice of an infant of the same gender “could revive her father and bring him to life,” the officer said.

