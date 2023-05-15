Delhi: Jailed ex-minister Satyendar Jain moves SC seeking bail in money laundering case

Jain has been lodged inside Tihar Jail since June, last year

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain moved Supreme Court on Monday seeking bail in a money laundering case against him.

He challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Jain has been lodged inside Tihar Jail since June, last year.

Earlier in November, last year, a CCTV footage went viral and the AAP leader was seen having a full-body massage from inside the prison.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018, against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The charge sheet mentions that Satyendar Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others for the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

