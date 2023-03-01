Breaking News
Delhi L-G forwards resignation letters of Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia to President

Updated on: 01 March,2023 11:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials

File Photo


Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants -- Sisodia and Jain -- both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.



Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials.


"The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.

The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Sisodia too faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

