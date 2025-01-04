Delhi man cons 700 women on dating apps using fake pics

“His primary targets were users of Bumble, Snapchat and WhatsApp,” the statement said.

The man used a US-based model’s photo to befriend women. Pic/Twitter

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly scammed over 700 women after befriending them on dating applications by posing as a US-based model, officials said on Saturday. The cyber police station of West district arrested Tushar Bisht on charges of exploiting online platforms such as Bumble and Snapchat to lure his victims, blackmail them using private photos and videos, and extort money, a statement issued by Delhi Police said.

“Posing as a US-based freelance model, the accused created fake identities using a virtual international mobile number and photographs of a Brazilian model,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said in the statement. Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various online dating platforms. “His primary targets were users of Bumble, Snapchat and WhatsApp,” the statement said.

The DCP said Bisht gained his victims' trust by engaging in conversations, and convinced them to share private and intimate images and videos. “Once he obtained the content, he resorted to blackmail, threatening to leak the sensitive material online, or sell them to dark web unless the victims paid him,” the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused interacted with over 500 women on Bumble and 200 others on Snapchat and WhatsApp, police said. The accused's mobile phone contained incriminating evidence, including objectionable data of victims, a virtual mobile number, and details of financial transactions involving extortion. The police also seized 13 credit cards linked to various banks, the statement said.

