Delhi: Man who hit 20-year-old biker with SUV car booked for attempt to murder

Delhi Police on Monday booked the man who hit a biker with his SUV following a heated verbal spat in New Delhi.

The accused has been booked for an attempt to murder.

Captured on video, the incident took place on Sunday near the Arjan Garh metro station and was recorded by another biker.

Delhi Police had taken a suo moto cognisance of the matter and had asked the bikers to file a written complaint.

The video shows the biker being hit from behind by the car which then speeds off as the biker loses control of his vehicle and crashes and falls on the road.

The 20-year-old biker Shreyansh said that he was returning to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of his friends when the driver of the car started hurling abuses and threats at them.

"I was returning with eight to ten of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he said.

The investigation of the matter is underway.

