Delhi Metro dons the hat of moral police

While commuters invade others’ right to privacy by filming them and uploading clips online, DMRC says will look ‘those indulging in obscene activities’ and take action against them

The DMRC said CCTVs are being installed in coaches. Representation pic/AFP

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase patrolling by uniformed security personnel and staffers in plain clothes aboard trains after several “inappropriate” videos of riders caused controversy in recent weeks, officials said on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said a strict action as per the law will be taken against “those found indulging in any obscene activities” inside the Metro or around its premises.

The latest video uploaded on social media purportedly showed a couple kissing as they sat on the floor of a Metro coach. The DMRC appealed to commuters to refrain from indulging in public display of affection. The video enraged many who urged the DMRC to take action, while others questioned the idea of filming the act, thus invading someone’s privacy.

The DMRC went ahead and requested commuters to report such incidents to the nearest available Metro staff/CISF so that appropriate action can be taken. It also wrote to the Delhi police to boost patrolling at stations and inside coaches, sources said. CCTVs are being installed in those coaches and at Metro stations, DMRC officials said. In April, a social media user uploaded a video of a “scantily-clad” woman travelling, following which the DMRC requested its commuters to maintain social etiquette. However, no action was taken against those filming others secretly.

