Delhi minister launches six mobile dental clinics to boost oral healthcare access

Updated on: 21 March,2025 01:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, ultrasonic scalers, sterilisation units and diagnostic tools, the clinics will provide free services such as oral screenings, fluoride treatments, pain management and basic restorative procedures, according to a statement

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh flags off a dental van from Maulana Azad Medical College, on Thursday. Pic/X

Delhi minister launches six mobile dental clinics to boost oral healthcare access
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday inaugurated six advanced mobile dental clinics in a bid to make oral healthcare more accessible.


Equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, ultrasonic scalers, sterilisation units and diagnostic tools, the clinics will provide free services such as oral screenings, fluoride treatments, pain management and basic restorative procedures, according to a statement.


The initiative, launched in collaboration with Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), aims to bring modern dental care directly to the doorsteps of Delhi's residents, especially in underprivileged areas, it said.


Flagging off the mobile clinics on World Oral Health Day, Pankaj Singh said, "Being from the dental fraternity myself, I've seen firsthand how oral health is often neglected. A healthy lifestyle starts with timely medical consultation and the right treatment, including dental care."

"These clinics will reach every corner of Delhi, including slums and densely populated areas, ensuring no citizen is deprived of quality dental care," the minister added.

Each vehicle also features smart televisions and audio devices to educate people about maintaining oral hygiene, the statement said.

Additionally, Singh praised MAIDS for its role in advancing oral healthcare.

The mobile clinics will collaborate with Delhi Government dispensaries, schools and social welfare programmes to reach students, senior citizens and vulnerable communities, he said.

"We're working on the ground, not just on paper, to ensure that even the most vulnerable sections receive timely medical attention," he said.

The health minister also launched an e-library under the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, offering students and medical professionals free access to thousands of books, journals, and research papers.

"This e-library is a significant gift for students and doctors. Digital resources are the future of learning, and we're ensuring financial constraints don't block access to knowledge," he said. 

