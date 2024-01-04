Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Police arrest wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Mattoo

Delhi Police arrest wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Mattoo

Updated on: 04 January,2024 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen operative wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases

Delhi Police arrest wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Mattoo

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi Police arrest wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Mattoo
x
00:00

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen operative wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases.


Quoting an official said, newswire PTI reported that Javaid Matoo was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.


Hizbul Mujahideen is a militant organization operating in Kashmir. Its goal is to merge Kashmir with Pakistan.


Meanwhile, an anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down militants who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.

There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcing agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news jammu and kashmir hizbul mujahideen India news delhi police new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK