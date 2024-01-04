Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen operative wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi Police arrest wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Mattoo x 00:00

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen operative wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases.

Quoting an official said, newswire PTI reported that Javaid Matoo was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hizbul Mujahideen is a militant organization operating in Kashmir. Its goal is to merge Kashmir with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down militants who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.

There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcing agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.