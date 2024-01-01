Delhi Police book 495 drivers, confiscates 347 licenses on New Year's Eve

The Delhi Police booked 495 people and 132 individuals were caught driving on the wrong side of the road during New Year's Eve celebrations

The Delhi Police booked 495 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, Additionally, 132 individuals were caught driving on the wrong side of the road during New Year's Eve celebrations, the police said, ANI reported on Monday.

The Delhi Police on Sunday night conducted a comprehensive crackdown on traffic violations, netting hundreds of offenders from midnight till the clock struck twelve. In a late-night operation aimed at ensuring safety on the capital's streets during New Year's Eve celebrations, as per the ANI.

The campaign also targeted reckless driving, with 47 motorists facing prosecution for endangering themselves and fellow road users. To deter repeat offenders, a total of 347 licenses were confiscated from those disregarding traffic rules, according to the ANI.

Visibility on the roads also received attention, with 117 vehicles sporting illegal tinted glass facing penalties. The clampdown extended to parked vehicles as well, with 3452 instances of improper parking leading to fines or towing. A total of 613 vehicles were towed away for obstructing traffic flow or violating parking regulations.

The police also took action against 566 e-rickshaw drivers for various violations, ensuring responsible and safe usage of these vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that it had made elaborate security arrangements and has planned to deploy more than 10,000 personnel on the ground to tackle any nuisance and law and order situations in the city on New Year's Eve, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The Delhi Traffic Police had deployed more than 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles, officials said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

A senior police official said drunk driving, stunts by motorcycle riders and loud exhaust sounds of any vehicle are strictly prohibited in Delhi and stressed that no one will be allowed to flout the rules.

As many as 250 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police were deployed to curb drunk driving, officials said, as per the PTI.

Movement of vehicles going towards Connaught Place was regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, according to the PTI.

According to the police, adequate personnel were deployed in areas where high footfall was expected.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

