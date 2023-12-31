Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that thousands of cops are on the streets of city for a secured New Year celebration and elaborate arrangements are in place

Mumbai Police officials at a nakabandi on New Year's Eve. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure New Year celebrations in Mumbai pass off peacefully.

Satyanarayan Chowdhary, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), said 11,000 police personnel, 2000 officers, 22 deputy commissioners of police and 45 assistant commissioners of police have been deployed for the purpose, reported the PTI.

He said that some 20 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 15 platoons of Law and Order Reserve, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) are in place to deal with emergencies and maintain peace.

Around 5,000 CCTV cameras are in place to keep an eye on celebrations, at heavily patronised sites like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, beaches etc, with live footage being monitored from the main and regional control rooms, the official said, as per the PTI.

Mumbai Police will be patrolling every area of the city, he added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said that people are urged not to drink and drive, according to the PTI.

"They must follow all traffic norms while celebrating. They must wear seat belts and adhere to the rule of helmets for rider and pillion. Some roads will be closed, while some will have diversions.

Some places have been designated as no-parking zones, including Marine Lines, Worli Seaface, Juhu beach, so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic," he said.

More than 1,200 traffic policemen and 150 officers are on the field to monitor New Year celebrations, Padwal informed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Friday issued a traffic advisory, ahead of the New Year celebrations, outlining temporary traffic regulations at key locations such as Marine Drive, Worli, Juhu and Bandra.

The police, in a traffic notification, said that on December 31, 2023, a huge influx of people and vehicles is expected at seashores and beaches to welcome the New Year.

To manage potential traffic congestion and ensure public safety, the police has declared specific areas as 'no parking zones' temporarily.

A New Year's Eve event is scheduled at Bandra Reclamation and Carter Road. Considering the potential impact on traffic movement, the police issued a notification for temporary changes in traffic arrangements from 31/12/2023 at 17:00 hrs. to 01/01/2024 at 05:00 hrs, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

