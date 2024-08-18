Delhi Police constable injured as 3 minors ram stolen scooter into bike in bid to escape

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2024 03:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A Delhi Police constable was injured while attempting to intercept three minors who were trying to flee on a stolen scooter in the southeast Delhi area, officials said on Sunday.

A Delhi Police constable was injured while attempting to intercept three minors who were trying to flee on a stolen scooter in the southeast Delhi area, officials said on Sunday


Head Constable Ashok and Constable Vishal, who were on night duty on their motorcycle, saw the boys riding the scooter without helmets near the CV Raman Marg on the intervening night of August 17 and 18, police said.



As they signalled them to stop, the boys increased their speed and tried to flee. However, constable Vishal stopped his bike in front of their scooter. "Accused knowingly rammed their scooter on the motorcycle, due to which constable Vishal fell on the road and got injured," a senior police officer said. During interrogation, police found that the boys, aged between 14 to 15 years, were riding the scooter they had stolen from the Sunlight colony around 1 pm on Saturday. They had also planned to steal some more vehicles from Taimoor Nagar, a senior police officer said.


Police have recovered the scooter from the accused and apprehended them, he said. Constable Vishal was rushed to the hospital and was discharged after treatment.

An FIR was lodged against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

