Both the injured persons are now in stable condition, the officials said

A Delhi Traffic Police officer was among two men injured after being hit by Chinese 'manjha' in separate incidents in northeast Delhi on Thursday, officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surendra, posted in the Punjabi Bagh Circle here, suffered injury from the kite string while going to duty, police said, a senior police officer said.

The 47-year-old police officer who is a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was hit by the manjha near Yamuna Vihar area in Bhajanpura in Delhi, after which he himself visited a nearby hospital for treatment to his wound, he said, as per the PTI.

"The police official of Delhi Traffic Police was later discharged after getting medical treatment for the injury and his condition is said to be stable now," he added.

In an another incident, a 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries allegedly due to a 'Chinese manjha' when he was riding a scooter with his wife near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Thursday, the police said, as per the PTI.

"At 2.20 pm, we received a call regarding manjha injury to a man while riding scooter in the New Usmanpur police station area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, the news agency reported on Thursday,

The injured man was identified as Himanshu, a garment dealer residing in Than Singh Nagar. He was travelling to the Khajuri Khas area to meet someone when the incident occurred, the DCP said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is on.

Delhi has banned the use and sale of Chinese manjha, glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites.

"There are strict directions from senior police officers to register FIR and arrest those who are involved in selling Chinese manjha (glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites). Such kite strings are completely banned and teams are working round the clock to arrest those who are involved in their distribution and stocking," a top police officer had said early this month.

