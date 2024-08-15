Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Police officer among two injured by Chinese manjha

Delhi Police officer among two injured by Chinese manjha

Updated on: 15 August,2024 09:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both the injured persons are now in stable condition, the officials said

Delhi Police officer among two injured by Chinese manjha

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Delhi Police officer among two injured by Chinese manjha
x
00:00

A Delhi Traffic Police officer was among two men  injured after being hit by Chinese 'manjha' in separate incidents in northeast Delhi on Thursday, officials said, reported the PTI.


Both the injured persons are now in stable condition, they added.



According to the PTI, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surendra, posted in the Punjabi Bagh Circle here, suffered injury from the kite string while going to duty, police said, a senior police officer said.


The 47-year-old police officer who is a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was hit by the manjha near Yamuna Vihar area in Bhajanpura in Delhi, after which he himself visited a nearby hospital for treatment to his wound, he said, as per the PTI.

"The police official of Delhi Traffic Police was later discharged after getting medical treatment for the injury and his condition is said to be stable now," he added.

In an another incident, a 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries allegedly due to a 'Chinese manjha' when he was riding a scooter with his wife near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Thursday, the police said, as per the PTI.

"At 2.20 pm, we received a call regarding manjha injury to a man while riding scooter in the New Usmanpur police station area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, the news agency reported on Thursday,

The injured man was identified as Himanshu, a garment dealer residing in Than Singh Nagar. He was travelling to the Khajuri Khas area to meet someone when the incident occurred, the DCP said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is on.

Delhi has banned the use and sale of Chinese manjha, glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites.

"There are strict directions from senior police officers to register FIR and arrest those who are involved in selling Chinese manjha (glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites). Such kite strings are completely banned and teams are working round the clock to arrest those who are involved in their distribution and stocking," a top police officer had said early this month.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi police India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK