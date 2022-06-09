Delhi: Police files FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Swami Yati Narasimhananda, Owaisi over inflammatory remarks

This came amid the row over the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks on a TV debate

On Wednesday, the IFSO unit of the Delhi police had registered a case against several persons including Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Swami Yati Narasimhananda and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

This came amid the row over the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks on a TV debate.

"The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country," Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) official.

The cases have been registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

AIMIM supporters on Thursday held a protest outside Parliament Street police station after party chief Asaddudin Owaisi was named in an FIR for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility. "Over 20 people have been detained," the police said. According to the police, the FIRs were registered after an analysis of social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

