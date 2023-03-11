Delhi Police recovers medicines from farmhouse where actor Satish Kaushik attended party day before his death

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2023 12:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday

The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.


Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.



He felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, abutting Delhi, where he was declared "brought dead on arrival".


According to officials, police are waiting for the detailed autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of Kaushik's death. Some medicines have been recovered from the farmhouse in southwest Delhi where Satish Kaushik had attended the party on Wednesday.

A list of guests at the party has also been prepared, the officials added.

Kaushik's post-mortem examination was conducted at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Kaushik, whose directing credits include "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", is survived by wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

