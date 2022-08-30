Breaking News
Delhi records highest human trafficking cases among all Union territories: NCRB 2021 data

Updated on: 30 August,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
437 victims of human trafficking in Delhi were below the age group of 18 including 100 girls

Delhi records highest human trafficking cases among all Union territories: NCRB 2021 data

Representative Image


Among the eight Union Territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of human trafficking cases in 2021 with a 73.5 per cent rise in cases over 2020, according to NCRB data.


However, all the 509 victims of human trafficking in 2021 were rescued, the data showed.

According to it, most of the trafficked people were for forced labour, while a few of them were for sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and petty crimes. However, none of the victims was trafficked for child pornography, begging, drug peddling or removal of organs.


A senior Delhi Police officer said in 2020 the entire nation faced multiple pandemic-induced lockdowns. "Naturally the city witnessed an increase in human trafficking cases in 2021 when the movement of people resumed gradually."

"Migration is also a major reason. Being a hub for job opportunities, certain dealers try to lure youngsters and jobless people with lucrative offers and primes of a handsome salary. However, after reaching the destination they face the reality. Either they are not paid at all or are paid less than what was promised," the officer added.

According to NCRB data, 509 victims were trafficked in 2021 of whom a majority were male and 143 females. Also, 437 victims of human trafficking in Delhi were below the age group of 18, including 100 girls. Only 72 adults were trafficked, including 43 females.

The NCRB data also showed that 174 persons have been arrested for human trafficking in 2021 and 13 charge-sheeted while none have been convicted, acquitted or discharged by the courts.

According to another senior police officer, "Compared to other states or Union Territories, cases are promptly registered in Delhi. We are prompt and better when it comes to policing.
"We also have a facility for online registration of complaints and every complaint is enquired for its authenticity and action is taken accordingly," the officer said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

