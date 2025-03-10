Breaking News
Delhi records season’s second highest temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 10 March,2025 11:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between 17 and 34 degrees Celsius

Delhi records season’s second highest temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded its second highest maximum temperature of the season on Monday. File Pic

The national capital on Monday recorded its second highest maximum temperature of the season at 32.6 degrees Celsius, just below Sunday’s peak of 32.8 degrees Celsius.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between 17 and 34 degrees Celsius.


The day began with a partly cloudy sky, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season’s average. Humidity levels in the city fluctuated between 71 per cent and 45 per cent.


Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 197 as per the 24-hour average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

With rising temperatures and fluctuating air quality, Delhiites may experience warmer days ahead as the transition to summer begins.

