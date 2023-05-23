On Monday, the 13-year-old girl went to throw garbage outside when the accused pulled her into his room and raped her

Representational Image

Listen to this article Delhi: Rickshaw puller arrested for raping minor girl in Pandav Nagar x 00:00

A 50-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at his rented house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Upender Mukhiya from Bihar, lives in a slum cluster in the area, they said.

On Monday, the 13-year-old girl went to throw garbage outside when the accused pulled her into his room and raped her, police said.

The matter was reported by the victim's parents the same night after the girl narrated her ordeal to them, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Three vehicles gutted after transformer catches fire in Gurugram

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said a case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested while he was preparing to leave his rented accommodation, she said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted at a hospital and she was also counselled, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.