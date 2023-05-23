Breaking News
Three vehicles gutted after transformer catches fire in Gurugram

Updated on: 23 May,2023 02:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Three vehicles were burnt after a transformer caught fire in Gurugram on Monday night, officials said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Three vehicles were burnt after a transformer caught fire in Gurugram on Monday night, officials said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident took place in Sector-15 Part-2.


Local residents said after the transformer caught fire, and the vehicles which were parked near it, also caught fire, IANS reported. Residents informed the Fire Department after which fire engines were sent to the spot.




However, by the time the fire was doused, three vehicles were also gutted. Tata Safari was completely charred, and the other two — Honda City and Hyundai i20 — were partially burnt, the report said.


 “We took two hours to douse the flames and two fire tenders were used to control the fire.

 “Tata Safari was completely charred in the incident while the rear side of two other vehicles was burnt,” said a fire official. (With inputs from IANS)

