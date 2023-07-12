Delhi riots: High Court grants bail to Tahir Hussain in five cases

Delhi riots: Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled

Tahir Hussain, former councillor, addresses a gathering of AAP supporters. The party, however, suspended his primary membership soon after the allegation, reinforcing the impression of his alleged culpability. Pic/Facbook

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020, reported PTI.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

"Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs," Justice Anish Dayal said on Wednesday while pronouncing the verdict on the bail applications by Hussain in the cases.

The cases against the former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020.

According to news agency PTI, the cases also relate to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house and the alleged commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Hussain is also facing prosecution for the destruction of public property.

Besides the instant FIRs, he is also alleged to have been involved in the "larger conspiracy" behind the riots, along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. This case concerns offences under the UAPA.

The Delhi Riots 2020

The Delhi riots of 2020 were a series of communal clashes and violence that occurred in the northeastern parts of Delhi, India's capital city. The riots took place between February 23 and 26, 2020, resulting in multiple deaths, injuries, and extensive property damage.

The unrest was sparked by tensions between different religious and ethnic communities, particularly Hindus and Muslims. It was reported that the initial trigger for the violence was a clash between supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which had been passed by the Indian government in December 2019. The CAA was seen by critics as discriminatory towards Muslims.

During the riots, there were incidents of mob violence, arson, looting, and targeted attacks on individuals and religious places. Both communities suffered casualties, with the majority of the victims being Muslim. Reports of vandalism, destruction of property, and displacement of people were widespread.

The Delhi Police, along with additional security forces, were deployed to bring the situation under control. However, there were criticisms of the police response, with allegations of bias and inaction in some instances.

The riots had a significant impact on the affected communities, leading to a sense of fear, mistrust, and communal tension in the area. The aftermath of the violence involved relief and rehabilitation efforts, as well as investigations and legal proceedings to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the unrest.

The Delhi riots of 2020 were a tragic episode in the city's history, highlighting the challenges of communal harmony and the need for peaceful coexistence among diverse communities. Efforts towards reconciliation, dialogue, and fostering a sense of unity and understanding have been ongoing in the aftermath of the riots.

