It was anticipated that Delhi's air quality would enter the 'severe' category after firecrackers went off across the city on Diwali. However, it remained 'very poor'

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; higher temperature, winds help disperse pollutants after Diwali x 00:00

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Friday, despite the extensive bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations the day before, news agency PTI reported. This was attributed to above-normal temperatures and favourable winds that aided in dispersing pollutants. A thick layer of haze blanketed the national capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 362 at 9 am, as many defied a citywide ban on firecrackers.

However, conditions improved, and by 4 pm, the city's 24-hour average AQI had dropped to 339, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The capital also experienced a rise in noise pollution levels between 6 pm and midnight on Diwali, as reported by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

According to PTI, it was initially expected that Delhi's air quality would deteriorate into the "severe" category owing to the firecracker usage, but it remained classified as "very poor." Environmentalist Vimalendu Jha noted, "Despite the ban, firecrackers were burst in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). However, the air quality did not reach the severe category as the winds helped improve the situation." He cautioned that pollution levels might rise in the coming days owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

On Friday, the maximum temperature reached 33.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal. Of the 40 weather-monitoring stations in the city, 32 recorded "very poor" air quality.

Areas such as Alipur (335), Anand Vihar (385), Ashok Vihar (365), and others reported "very poor" air quality, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the National AQI published by the CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," 401 to 450 "severe," and above 450 "severe plus." The DPCC reported that the AQI did not show significant changes despite many people flouting anti-pollution norms. The 24-hour average AQI rose from 328 on Thursday to 360 on Friday morning, reported PTI.

Delhi Fire Services received more than 300 calls, highest in 13 years

The report indicated that PM2.5 levels decreased by 4 per cent compared to last year's Diwali, while PM10 levels increased by 11 per cent. PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller, which are hazardous to health. The acceptable annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported a surge in fire-related incidents on Diwali, with more than 300 calls — the highest in 13 years — attributed to the extensive use of firecrackers. Hospitals in Delhi treated more than 280 cases of burn injuries, primarily caused by firecrackers, on Diwali. The Safdarjung Hospital recorded the highest number of cases, with 117 on Thursday, followed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with 48 and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) Hospital with 19.

Of the burn patients, 102 suffered minor injuries and were treated as outpatients, while 15 with more severe burns were admitted. Experts noted that gaps in enforcement, limited monitoring, and easy access to firecrackers in areas where restrictions were lax contributed to the widespread flouting of the firecracker ban.

Despite the establishment of 377 enforcement teams by the Delhi government to ensure compliance with the ban, many neighbourhoods across the eastern and western parts of the city reported large-scale violations. Rajiv Kakria, convenor of Save Our City (SOC), commented on the challenges posed by porous Delhi-NCR borders, which make it easy for residents to obtain firecrackers from nearby areas.

However, as the air quality remained in the "very poor" category, Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed gratitude to Delhi residents for largely refraining from bursting firecrackers on Diwali, stating, "Thanks to the responsible actions of many residents who avoided using firecrackers, we managed to avoid a severe AQI reading."

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet, noted, "This year, pollution levels were not as high as anticipated. We expected the air quality to fall into the severe category, but winds from the northwest helped disperse pollutants effectively."

(With PTI inputs)