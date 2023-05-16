Breaking News
Delhi school receives bomb threat search underway

Delhi school receives bomb threat, search underway

Updated on: 16 May,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

As per the Delhi Police, an investigation is underway

Panic gripped a school in the national capital after it received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning via e-mail, informed Delhi Police officials.


Soon after receiving the information, Delhi Police and other teams rushed to Pushp Vihar's Amrita School and conducted a thorough search operation.



"A thorough checking of the school has been done through Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) but nothing was found," said DCP South Chandan Chowdhary.


As per the Delhi Police, an investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 12, a bomb threat was received at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, but turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing "suspicious", an official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, information was received yesterday regarding a bomb threat e-mail received by DPS Mathura Road.

"Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the school. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student. 2 Bomb Disposal teams along with dogs and local staff manually searched the school but nothing suspicious was found, it was a hoax call," he added.

According to the official, after reaching the school, "Police checked the computer system/mail of school, wherein it was found the said mail was received on Thursday around at 6:17 p.m. From the technical investigation, we came to know that the said email address belongs to a student, who denied sending the mail," said the official. (ANI)

