×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi school receives bomb threat via email

Delhi school receives bomb threat via email

Updated on: 28 November,2022 05:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, the cyber team of Delhi Police is verifying the email

Delhi school receives bomb threat via email

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A south Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat via an email.


According to Delhi Police, an email was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar, BRT road at 1:19 pm in the jurisdiction of Defence Colony police station that a bomb is on the premises of the school.



Also read: BJP govt focusing on 'love jihad' instead of unemployment: Chhagan Bhujbal


The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done. But no bomb has been found.

Meanwhile, the cyber team of Delhi Police is verifying the email.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi delhi police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK