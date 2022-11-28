Delhi school receives bomb threat via email

Meanwhile, the cyber team of Delhi Police is verifying the email

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A south Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat via an email.

According to Delhi Police, an email was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar, BRT road at 1:19 pm in the jurisdiction of Defence Colony police station that a bomb is on the premises of the school.

Also read: BJP govt focusing on 'love jihad' instead of unemployment: Chhagan Bhujbal

The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done. But no bomb has been found.

Meanwhile, the cyber team of Delhi Police is verifying the email.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.