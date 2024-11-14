Breaking News
Delhi: School student sexually assaulted in school bus in Anand Vihar

Updated on: 14 November,2024 12:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The private school filed a complaint and the statement of the parents regarding the incident that happened when the girl was heading to her home in Indira Puram in Ghaziabad

A school student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school bus in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area and police have booked the vehicle's driver, conductor and a school attendant, an official said on Wednesday.


The private school filed a complaint and the statement of the parents regarding the incident that happened when the girl was heading to her home in Indira Puram in Ghaziabad, the official said. "The parents however, did not come forward to give details of the incident and written complaint for further legal action," Delhi Police said in a statement.


However in view of the gravity of the offence, a case under Section 10 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is registered against the bus driver, conductor and attendant of school," it said. Further probe was underway.


