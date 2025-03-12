IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have joined the initiative, with many students becoming Nikshay Mitras, adopting TB patients and providing them with food baskets for six months

Delhi's 100-day tuberculosis (TB) awareness and screening campaign, launched in December 2024, has mobilised schools, colleges and shelter homes to enhance TB prevention and early detection efforts. Educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools and private schools like Ramjas International, have conducted awareness sessions and rallies.

IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have also joined the initiative, with many students becoming Nikshay Mitras, adopting TB patients and providing them with food baskets for six months. The campaign has also intensified TB screening in prisons, shelter homes, and facilities for mentally challenged individuals. Health camps were held at Asha Kiran, a home for mentally challenged children and adults, where residents received X-ray screenings and symptomatic cases underwent NAAT testing.

"Many residents struggle to communicate their symptoms, making proactive screening essential," an official statement said. In addition, night shelters (rain baseras), where residents are particularly vulnerable to TB, have been mapped for intensified screening. Lok Nayak Chest Clinic has led sensitisation programmes in 13 night shelters, reaching 257 individuals through health camps that include X-ray screenings and NAAT testing. This effort ensures that even the most marginalised individuals receive proper care, it said.

