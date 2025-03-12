Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi schools colleges shelter homes step up TB awareness and screening

Delhi schools, colleges, shelter homes step up TB awareness and screening

Updated on: 12 March,2025 02:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have joined the initiative, with many students becoming Nikshay Mitras, adopting TB patients and providing them with food baskets for six months

Delhi schools, colleges, shelter homes step up TB awareness and screening

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi schools, colleges, shelter homes step up TB awareness and screening
x
00:00

Delhi's 100-day tuberculosis (TB) awareness and screening campaign, launched in December 2024, has mobilised schools, colleges and shelter homes to enhance TB prevention and early detection efforts. Educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools and private schools like Ramjas International, have conducted awareness sessions and rallies.


IIT-Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU have also joined the initiative, with many students becoming Nikshay Mitras, adopting TB patients and providing them with food baskets for six months. The campaign has also intensified TB screening in prisons, shelter homes, and facilities for mentally challenged individuals. Health camps were held at Asha Kiran, a home for mentally challenged children and adults, where residents received X-ray screenings and symptomatic cases underwent NAAT testing.


"Many residents struggle to communicate their symptoms, making proactive screening essential," an official statement said. In addition, night shelters (rain baseras), where residents are particularly vulnerable to TB, have been mapped for intensified screening. Lok Nayak Chest Clinic has led sensitisation programmes in 13 night shelters, reaching 257 individuals through health camps that include X-ray screenings and NAAT testing. This effort ensures that even the most marginalised individuals receive proper care, it said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK