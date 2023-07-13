Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Some areas to face water crisis as three plants closed says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: Some areas to face water crisis as three plants closed, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 13 July,2023 12:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

As soon as the river's water level decreases, we will try to restart these plants again, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet

Delhi: Some areas to face water crisis as three plants closed, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi: Some areas to face water crisis as three plants closed, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said some areas of Delhi will face a water crisis as three water treatment plants are being closed due to the rising levels of the Yamuna.


"Due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the river's water level decreases, we will try to restart these plants again, " CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.


The CM visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Thursday after it was shut down due to the rising water level in the Yamuna.


Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic police issued an alert informing that the movement traffic in certain areas had been diverted due to the ongoing flood situation.

Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, traffic from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordinglyÂ, Delhi Traffic Police shared in a tweet.

Due to traffic diversion on account of water-logging, in different parts of the city, Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area witnessed a massive traffic snarl on Thursday.

The North East district police informed that more than 1,000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna, amid the ongoing flooding woes. The rescue was carried out in areas in Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Low-lying areas of Wazirabad face flooding and a few residential areas of Delhi are facing water-logging as the Yamuna river overflows.

The water level in the Yamuna reached 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, crossing the danger mark, the officials informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
delhi arvind kejriwal India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK