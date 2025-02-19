Breaking News
Delhi stampede Police implement crowd control measures at station

Delhi stampede: Police implement crowd control measures at station

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A stampede at the station on Saturday (February 15) night claimed 18 lives and left several injured

Delhi stampede: Police implement crowd control measures at station

CRPF Commandant briefs RAF personnel. Pic/PTI

Delhi stampede: Police implement crowd control measures at station
Delhi Police has introduced several measures to manage the heavy rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station to prevent another stampede-like situation, an official said on Tuesday. A stampede at the station on Saturday (February 15) night claimed 18 lives and left several injured.


“A special meeting was held on Monday night, during which it was decided that passengers arriving too early before their scheduled train departure will have to wait outside the railway station. To ensure smooth movement, Delhi Police personnel, along with the RPF and GRP, will check passengers’ tickets at all entry and exit points,” a senior police officer said.


To further control the crowd, a designated waiting area with a temporary ‘pandal’ has been set up outside the station. Another official said that foot patrols have been increased on all platforms.


delhi police indian railways Stampede new delhi delhi india

