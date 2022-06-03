Delhi: Thief scrambles across walls to rob house, his 'Spider-Man' moves caught on camera

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 02:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

In Delhi's northeast district a thief was seen decamping with valuables from a house that he swished into a house in 'Spider-Man' style

Representational Image. Pic/Istock


While Stan Lee's 'Spider-Man' from the Marvel Comics might leap across skyscrapers ambling up with superhuman agility in pursuit of villains and to save lives, a burglar in New Delhi seems to be taking inspiration from the legendary superhero to rob houses!






In Delhi's northeast district a thief was seen decamping with valuables from a house that he swished into a house in 'Spider-Man' style.

The video of the incident recorded on the CCTV camera on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 shows the burgler first climbing atop a car parked outside the house and then dangling from electricity wires to climb into the house.

He was seen escaping through the gate. A gold chain, a ring and a mobile phone were reported stolen the house.

Surendar Singh, the owner of the house located in the Khajuri Khas area, said that the thief was seen outside his house at around 2.17 AM.

"He was in the house for half an hour. There were seven to eight people in the home. My almirah was unlocked and he took from it a gold chain, a ring and a mobile. My mother woke up around that time and she called other people in the house. Hearing this, the thief escaped. We informed the police about the incident," he told ANI.

An FIR has also been registered based on the complaint of the victim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

delhi national news Delhi Crime

