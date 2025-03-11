The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2.22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The flames were brought under control by 2.50 am. At 3.10 am, the station officer confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut

The victims were residents of Uttar Pradesh. Representational pic

Three men were charred to death after a massive fire gutted a hut near the AGCR Enclave at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, a fire official said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at 2.22 am on Tuesday and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene.

The flames were brought under control by 2.50 am, the official said.

At 3.10 am, station officer Feroz confirmed that three charred bodies were recovered from inside the hut.

The victims have been identified as Jaggi Kumar, 34; Shyam Singh, 36, and Jitender Kumar, 35, all residents of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

