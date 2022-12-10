Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Toddlers body found inside toilet in Jhilmil Industrial area

Delhi: Toddler's body found inside toilet in Jhilmil Industrial area

Updated on: 10 December,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The boy's body was found in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial area

Delhi: Toddler's body found inside toilet in Jhilmil Industrial area

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In a shocking incident, the body of a 3-year-old child was found inside a public toilet in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Friday.


The boy's body was found in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial area.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), a call was received about a child found lying inside the public toilet.


A police team that rushed to the spot found the child's undergarment, a packet of biscuits and some money near his body.

Also read: MP: Eight-year-old boy who fell into borewell five days back dies, body recovere

The body has been sent for a postmortem, Delhi Police said.

"The cause of the death is not clear. There are no visible external injuries on the child's body or no strangulation marks. We have to await the postmortem result," the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi delhi delhi police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK