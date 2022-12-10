Delhi: Toddler's body found inside toilet in Jhilmil Industrial area

The boy's body was found in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial area

Representative image. Pic/Istock

In a shocking incident, the body of a 3-year-old child was found inside a public toilet in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Friday.

The boy's body was found in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), a call was received about a child found lying inside the public toilet.

A police team that rushed to the spot found the child's undergarment, a packet of biscuits and some money near his body.

Also read: MP: Eight-year-old boy who fell into borewell five days back dies, body recovere

The body has been sent for a postmortem, Delhi Police said.

"The cause of the death is not clear. There are no visible external injuries on the child's body or no strangulation marks. We have to await the postmortem result," the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.