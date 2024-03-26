Delhi: Traffic movement affected due to BJP protest demanding Kejriwal's resignation

The Delhi Police said traffic would remain heavy in central Delhi due to the protest

BJP workers protest in New Delhi against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Traffic movement was affected in the parts of the national capital on Tuesday due to a protest by the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy case. The Delhi Police said traffic would remain heavy in central Delhi due to the protest.

"In view of protest at BSZ Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and DDU Marg. BSZ Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the police posted on X.

BJP leaders and workers in New Delhi took out a protest march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is under ED's arrest in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Security personnel also use water cannon to disperse BJP workers.

As per PTI report, the protestors gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Kejriwal and his party AAP, alleging corruption in his government. Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

Slamming Kejriwal for issuing directions to his ministers while being in the ED custody, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama. He said he has lodged a complaint in the matter with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for strict action, PTI reported.

Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders and workers also took the streets on Tuesday against Kejriwal's arrest and gave a call to 'gherao' of Prime Minister residence.

Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station is kept closed till further notice.

(With PTI inputs)