AAP to gherao PM's residence today over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Delhi police say no permission granted

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Delhi Police, the security at PM Modi's residence has been strengthened and they have not granted permission to the AAP to hold any protests, reported ANI.

Earlier on March 22, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party would "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported ANI.

On Monday, when the entire country was drenched in the colours of the Holi celebration, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party continued their protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and did not celebrated the festivals of Holi, reported ANI.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said that they have resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year and appealed to the countrymen to join them in the fight against cruelty and evil.

"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," the AAP leader posted on X.

A rally will be organised by the INDIA bloc on March 31 against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, reported ANI.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal was on March 22, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

