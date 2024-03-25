Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Atishi accused PM Modi of targetting Kejriwal; launches DP campaign in retaliation

Atishi noted Arvind Kejriwal's arrest's unusual timing, which occurred just after the Election Commission of India released the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates.

Atishi, a Delhi Minister and AAP politician, sharply condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent detention of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged liquor policy issue. Atishi accused PM Modi of attempting to suppress Kejriwal for fear of electoral defeat and questioned the timing of the arrest, which coincided with the release of general election dates.

According to an ANI report, speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Atishi claimed that the Enforcement Directorate's detention of Kejriwal was unjustified, given the lack of evidence of wrongdoing after a two-year inquiry. She noted the arrest's unusual timing, which occurred just after the Election Commission of India released the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates.

The AAP leader, per ANI report, said, "BJP's political weapon ED arrested Kejriwal in a fake case. In a case which even after two years of investigation not even a single Rupee proceeds of crime were recovered from any of the AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the ECI announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections in a case whose investigation has been on for two years."

She added, "Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrest Arvind Kejriwal after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced? He was arrested because PM Modi knows, that if there is any leader in this country who challenges him, it is Arvind Kejriwal."

Atishi compared Kejriwal's situation to legendary personalities such as Kansa and Ravana, implying that PM Modi saw Kejriwal as a danger to his leadership. She accused Prime Minister Modi of targeting Kejriwal because he poses a huge challenge to his authority, reported ANI.

"Like Kansa was aware that he will be killed by Lord Krishna, Like Ravana knew that he would meet his end in Lord Shri Ram's hand. Similarly, PM Narendra Modi is also aware that if there is any leader who can stop him, end his reign, or defeat him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

"It is out of this fear, that PM Modi is trying to crush Arvind Kejriwal. He wants to bring an end to Arvind Kejriwal. So that Arvind Kejriwal does not challenge him or end his reign. This is exactly the reason today, Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED and put behind bars with fake charges when there is no evidence against him," she said.

Atishi, claiming that Kejriwal's arrest was politically motivated, called for a widespread movement against the perceived injustice. She said that AAP members and supporters had launched a DP (Display Picture) campaign showing Kejriwal behind bars with the tagline "Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal" (Kejriwal is Modi's biggest fear), the report added.

Atishi invited all Kejriwal fans and democratic believers to alter their social media profile images to support the campaign and spread Kejriwal's ideas and fight against perceived injustice.

"Also I appeal to all people of the country, if you believe in Kejriwal, if you want to raise your voice against the injustices happening, if you want to save our democracy, you may also change the DP. And spread this message to the world that this is not just Kejriwal's fight but a fight of the whole country, a fight to save democracy," she was quoted in the report.

Atishi further revealed that AAP leaders had decided not to celebrate Holi this year as a form of protest. Meanwhile, the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc, announced plans for a march on March 31 in protest against Kejriwal's imprisonment.

The claims against Kejriwal concern alleged anomalies and money laundering in the development and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later abandoned due to allegations of misconduct. The ED accuses AAP of being the principal benefactor of the suspected booze scam. Notably, two other AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial detention in relation to the same case.

