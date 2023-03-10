Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Two men sustain burn injuries after one of them tries to set other on fire

Delhi: Two men sustain burn injuries after one of them tries to set other on fire

Updated on: 10 March,2023 05:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The victim, Dipanshu (23), sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and is hospitalised along with the accused, Titu (39), the police said

Delhi: Two men sustain burn injuries after one of them tries to set other on fire

Representational Pic. iStock


Two men sustained burn injuries after one of them tried to set the other on fire, police said on Friday.


The victim, Dipanshu (23), sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and is hospitalised along with the accused, Titu (39), they said.



The incident took place at a vacant plot in Chhawla area on Thursday, police said.


Both Dipanshu and Titu are friends and were involved in supplying illicit liquor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Dipanshu suspected Titu of having an affair with his girlfriend and this led to a fight between the two, a senior police officer said.

As the fight escalated, one Kalu poured petrol on Dipanshu while Titu set him on fire. In the process, Titu got burnt too and sustained 25 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Also Read: Five killed in accident involving three vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Kalu fled the spot while Dipanshu and Titu were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, he added.

Titu has told police that he was not in a relationship with victim's girlfriend and knew him because he had worked with her and Dipanshu in the past.

"We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and have apprehended Kalu in connection with the incident," the officer said.

Police said they are analysing the Call Details of the trio as well as the victim's girlfriend as part of ongoing investigation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
delhi delhi police news India news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK