Representational Pic/File/iStock

Two juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man to death after robbing him in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, an official said.

Police were informed about the stabbing incident around 2.30 am on Wednesday near Puja Modal School in Maujpur.

The victim was declared 'brought dead' at JPC Hospital and later sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the two boys, aged 16 and 15 years, were apprehended. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime, a police official said.

Rs 200 cash, a knife, and a stolen scooter used in the crime were seized from them, police said.

