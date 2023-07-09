On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Delhi: Two kanwariyas suffer minor injuries after being hit by car x 00:00

Two kanwariyas suffered minor bruises after a car hit them on the Ridge Road in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It surfaced that an unidentified car had hit the two kanwariyas from behind. They fell down due to the impact of collision and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the RML hospital, the officer said.

Both were assessed by the doctors in emergency and found to be okay. They suffered minor bruises in knees and hands. After first aid, they were discharged. They embarked on the kanwar yatra thereafter, police said.

An FIR was registered and a search is on for the car, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever