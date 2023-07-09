Breaking News
Delhi: Two kanwariyas suffer minor injuries after being hit by car

Delhi: Two kanwariyas suffer minor injuries after being hit by car

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.

Representational Image

Two kanwariyas suffered minor bruises after a car hit them on the Ridge Road in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.


On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.


It surfaced that an unidentified car had hit the two kanwariyas from behind. They fell down due to the impact of collision and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the RML hospital, the officer said.


Both were assessed by the doctors in emergency and found to be okay. They suffered minor bruises in knees and hands. After first aid, they were discharged. They embarked on the kanwar yatra thereafter, police said.

An FIR was registered and a search is on for the car, they added.

