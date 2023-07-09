Breaking News
Waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Updated on: 09 July,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Vehicles were stuck and people had to wade through water in areas like Connaught Place

Waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following heavy rains in New Delhi at the Shankar Market area on Saturday. Pic/PTI

After a substantial downpour in the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, the roads were waterlogged resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said. Even the streets of Connaught Place were inundated with water and people were seen walking in drenched clothes with much difficulty in semi-drowned lanes of the iconic shopping hub.


According to officials, the waterlogging was reported at Pusa Road, NH-24, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, IGI Road, Ring Road ISBT Kashmere Gate and Adhchini Red Light. The primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.The Ridge Observatory reported even higher precipitation, measuring 36.4 mm during the same period, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).


