Delhi: Two stabbed to death, five injured following quarrel

Updated on: 08 March,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The quarrel took place between two people named Sonu and Abhishek, both residents of Friends Enclave, police said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Two people were stabbed to death and five others were injured following a quarrel in west Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday, police said. The police received a call about the incident at around 1.30 pm, they said.


The quarrel took place between two people named Sonu and Abhishek, both residents of Friends Enclave, police said.



Abhishek and his friends stabbed Sonu and also those who intervened in their fight. Abhishek was also overpowered later and stabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.


Seven people who were injured in the incident were rushed to a nearby hospital where Sonu and another person named Navin were declared brought dead, police said.

Abhishek and another person who were seriously injured have been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital. The other three persons are stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the DCP said.

A case is being registered. Those involved in the incident work as labourers in a factory in the Mundka area, police said.

delhi news India news india national news MID DAY delhi police

