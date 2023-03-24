Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Weather Drizzle in parts of national capital

Delhi Weather: Drizzle in parts of national capital

Updated on: 24 March,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi experienced light rain

Delhi Weather: Drizzle in parts of national capital

Representational Pic


Several parts of Delhi on Friday received light rain, leading to the weather turning pleasant in the national capital and nearby areas.


Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi experienced light rain.



Earlier, the India Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds reaching speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Kanjhawala, Mundka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Gurugram, Manesar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak and Bhiwani.


The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Also Read: SC to hear plea alleging arbitrary use of ED, CBI against opposition leaders

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

At 8.30 am, the national capital recorded 75 per cent relative humidity.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
delhi news Weather India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK