Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after weeks of severe pollution, with AQI levels recorded at 183. Restrictions were eased, and physical classes resumed in schools as air quality shows signs of recovery

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after prolonged pollution levels x 00:00

After weeks of persistent air pollution, Delhi’s air quality has seen some improvement, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) now categorised as ‘moderate’. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the AQI at 183 as of 7 am on Friday, marking a notable shift from the hazardous air quality observed in the previous weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AQI of 183, classified under the ‘moderate’ category, was recorded across various parts of the city, including Chandni Chowk, ITO, Okhla Phase 2, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Other areas such as Patparganj, Aya Nagar, Lodhi Road, and IGI Airport (T3) also reported moderate air quality, with AQI levels ranging between 115 and 195. However, some regions like Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and RK Puram still recorded higher pollution levels, with AQI figures in the ‘poor’ category, surpassing the 200 mark.

The AQI scale classifies air quality as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). Several areas in Delhi, such as RK Puram, saw an AQI hovering around 204 to 217, indicating a continued struggle with pollution in certain pockets of the city.

In an effort to combat the ongoing pollution, authorities deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers in places like RK Puram, spraying tiny droplets of water to mitigate the adverse effects of air contamination.

This shift towards ‘moderate’ air quality follows a period when Delhi’s air quality plummeted into the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories, particularly after Diwali. Residents of the city have reported respiratory problems and a rise in medical complaints due to the smog.

With the improvement in air quality, the Supreme Court granted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) permission to relax restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The relaxation moved the region from GRAP Stage IV to Stage II, reflecting the improving conditions. Additionally, the Delhi Government Directorate of Education issued a notice on Thursday allowing the resumption of normal physical classes in all schools in the Delhi-NCR region, which had previously been suspended due to the air quality.

On a positive note, the air quality in Agra was recorded as ‘satisfactory’ on Friday morning, with the region enjoying a pleasant view of the Taj Mahal, offering a stark contrast to the previous air quality challenges in Delhi.

As per ANI, despite the progress in air quality, authorities remain on alert and continue monitoring pollution levels to ensure public health safety.

(With inputs from ANI)