×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhis air quality remains poor category minimum temperature recorded at 94 deg Celsius

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' category; minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 deg Celsius

Updated on: 22 November,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The metropolis had recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature had fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' category; minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 deg Celsius

Representative Image


The mercury settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning, two notches below normal, the Met office said.


The metropolis had recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature had fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.



The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 9 am at Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Shadipur weather stations.


Also Read: 'Physiotherapy, not massage': Kejriwal refutes BJP claims on Jain's Tihar video

The AQI was in the 'poor' category largely at rest of the stations in Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with the Met office forecasting mainly clear sky.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
new delhi delhi national news india air pollution

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK