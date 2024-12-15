Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with the AQI reaching 'poor' levels while the city grapples with cold wave conditions, leaving many seeking shelter.

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi’s AQI hits 246, staying in the 'poor' category x 00:00

The air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'poor' category amid a cold wave gripping the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI reports, the AQI stood at 246 at 7 am on Sunday, up from 212 the previous day. The worsening air quality coincided with a further drop in temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury in Delhi plunged to 6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday, a significant decrease from the previous day’s 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Delhi saw AQI levels reaching alarming numbers. In Anand Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, and Burari Crossing, the AQI levels were recorded at 292, 256, 298, and 288, respectively. Meanwhile, areas like Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, Rohini, and Mundka reported AQI readings of 258, 299, 288, and 317, respectively.

For context, the AQI is classified as follows: 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. With levels well above the 'poor' category, Delhiites are facing serious health risks due to the high levels of pollution.

As per ANI, the extreme weather has prompted many to seek shelter, especially with temperatures dropping to low single digits. In areas like Jama Masjid and AIIMS Delhi, images surfaced showing people wrapped in thick blankets trying to find warmth amid the harsh cold conditions.

In a shelter near AIIMS Delhi, Ved Pal, who manages the facility, said that over 40 people sought refuge there on Saturday night. "This is a family shelter, and here we provide proper beds and as many blankets as required. We also offer food twice a day, along with tea and rusk in the morning," he shared. He further added that medical help is available, with a doctor visiting regularly. In case of any serious health issues, individuals are taken to nearby AIIMS hospital.

The cold wave in Delhi is part of a larger pattern affecting much of North India. The IMD has issued warnings for cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at IMD, mentioned that temperatures could drop by another 1-2 degrees Celsius due to the prevailing winds in the region. According to her, the cold wave is expected to last for one to two days in North and Central India.

(With inputs from ANI)