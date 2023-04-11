Breaking News
Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil
Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG
Will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of Oppn unity'
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delivery boy held for rape abduction of minor girl in Gurugram

Delivery boy held for rape, abduction of minor girl in Gurugram

Updated on: 11 April,2023 05:31 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

On April 7, the accused, Hari Mohan, kidnapped the teen girl on the pretext of marriage and then raped her, the minor's mother alleged in a complaint. The accused dropped the girl outside her home and fled, police said

Delivery boy held for rape, abduction of minor girl in Gurugram

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A delivery boy was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.


On April 7, the accused, Hari Mohan, kidnapped the teen girl on the pretext of marriage and then raped her, the minor's mother alleged in a complaint.
The accused dropped the girl outside her home and fled, police said.



Also read: Congress questions LIC's 'increased' holding in Adani Enterprises


An FIR was registered against Mohan under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at DLF phase 3 police station on Monday and he was arrested, they said.

SHO (DLF phase 3) Rajender Singh said, "The accused used to work as a delivery boy and has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news gurugram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK